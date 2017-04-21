By Robert Scheer

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Cullen Hoback, an American filmmaker who has made several documentaries, including “Terms and Conditions May Apply,” about the demise of privacy online, and “What Lies Upstream,” which questions whether government is doing all it can to keep drinking water safe.

Hoback tells Scheer that he was surprised at the weak response from the general public after the damning information about government spying revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. He says private companies that monitor individuals’ data online—such as the company used by Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election—now claim to have thousands of data points on people.

He also discusses why so few whistleblowers have come forward about government monitoring and to stand up for safe drinking water.

