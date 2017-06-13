‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: The Fatal Addiction

The ravages, material and incalculable costs of America’s opioid addiction epidemic that, as one grieving father points out, clearly doesn’t discriminate are among the broader themes in this episode of “On Contact.”

But the heart of the story is about Shannon Miller of Sayerville, N.J., who fought a heroin addiction for several years before fatally overdosing last January 27 at age 23. Miller’s parents, sisters, best friend and fiancé let the full force of their pain come through in their blunt talks with host Chris Hedges about her addiction and the supporting characters and institutions that fed off of it. Worse, as Hedges tells Miller’s parents after they relay the costs of her struggle and its aftermath, “There are a lot of people who made a lot of money off of your tragedy ... it’s marketing by murder.”

Bob Miller, Shannon’s dad, agrees. “It’s way out of control, this whole conglomerate,” he says.

Watch the episode in full below:

—Posted by Kasia Anderson