February 1, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

‘On Contact’: Trump’s American Empire

Posted on Feb 1, 2017

In this week’s episode of RT’s “On Contact,” Truthdig columnist and host Chris Hedges and investigative journalist Allan Nairn examine the future of the American empire under Trump.

Additionally, RT correspondent Anya Parampil looks at the global reach of the American military.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

