‘On Contact’: Trump’s American Empire
Posted on Feb 1, 2017
In this week’s episode of RT’s “On Contact,” Truthdig columnist and host Chris Hedges and investigative journalist Allan Nairn examine the future of the American empire under Trump.
Additionally, RT correspondent Anya Parampil looks at the global reach of the American military.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
