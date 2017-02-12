|
|
|
|
|
‘On Contact’: Matt Taibbi on How an ‘Insane Clown President’ Played America’s Political System
Posted on Feb 12, 2017
How did an indecorous outsider manage to game the system put in place by the elite class and bulldoze his way through the Republican Party and into the White House? Journalist and author Matt Taibbi has a pretty good idea that he lays out in his new book, “Insane Clown President”—and that he discusses with Chris Hedges in this week’s episode of “On Contact.”
Hedges has an idea, too. As the Truthdig columnist and “On Contact” host puts it in the introduction to this show, “An image-based culture, one dominated by junk politics, communicates through narratives, pictures and carefully orchestrated spectacle as well as manufactured pseudo-drama.” Who better than President Donald Trump to capitalize on those cultural conditions, as well as on the breakdown of American institutions purportedly charged with safeguarding democracy?
Watch Hedges and Taibbi make sense of the insane state of the union in the clip below:
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
