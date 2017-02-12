Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Ghosts Within: A Journalist’s Struggle With PTSD
The Elites Won’t Save Us
 By Chris Hedges
Huge Counterprotests Overwhelm ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ Rallies
 By Common Dreams staff

Ear to the Ground
Los Angeles City Council Prepares Defenses Against Trump’s Policies
Trump Pauses Fake-News Crusade to Spread Fake News on Kuwaiti Immigration
Standing Rock Tribe Calls for Action in Face of Impending Pipeline Construction
Women Worldwide Will Strike Against Trump on March 8

A/V Booth
‘On Contact’: Matt Taibbi on How an ‘Insane Clown President’ Played America’s Political System
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer Again on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Animation
So-Called Executive Orders (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
After Progress: American Social Reform and European Socialism

After Progress: American Social Reform and European Socialism

Norman Birnbaum
33.95
Oil and Honey

Oil and Honey

$16.45

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

‘On Contact’: Matt Taibbi on How an ‘Insane Clown President’ Played America’s Political System

Posted on Feb 12, 2017

"On Contact" via YouTube

How did an indecorous outsider manage to game the system put in place by the elite class and bulldoze his way through the Republican Party and into the White House? Journalist and author Matt Taibbi has a pretty good idea that he lays out in his new book, “Insane Clown President”—and that he discusses with Chris Hedges in this week’s episode of “On Contact.”

Hedges has an idea, too. As the Truthdig columnist and “On Contact” host puts it in the introduction to this show, “An image-based culture, one dominated by junk politics, communicates through narratives, pictures and carefully orchestrated spectacle as well as manufactured pseudo-drama.” Who better than President Donald Trump to capitalize on those cultural conditions, as well as on the breakdown of American institutions purportedly charged with safeguarding democracy?

Watch Hedges and Taibbi make sense of the insane state of the union in the clip below: 

—Posted by Kasia Anderson

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 