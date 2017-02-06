Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
How Jeff Sessions Helped Kill Equitable School Funding in Alabama
 By Ryan Gabrielson / ProPublica
What Happens When All We Have Left Is the Pentagon?
 By William D. Hartung / TomDispatch
Methane Emissions From Oil Production Are Higher Than Feared
 By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network

Ear to the Ground
Court Rejects Appeal on Travel Ban
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Help Block Potential Rollback of LGBT Rights
White House Warns Israel to Limit Settlements in Palestinian Territory
Democrats Jump the Gun in Accusing Trump Administration of Easing Russian Sanctions

A/V Booth
Dissident Cartoonist Mr. Fish: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Failing to Deal With Trump
Democrats Have No Idea What Resistance Looks Like (Video)

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky

Truthdig Bazaar
Citizen Stan

Citizen Stan

By Patty Sharaf with Robert Scheer
$15.00
Sabato Rodia’s Towers in Watts: Art, Migrations, Development

Sabato Rodia’s Towers in Watts: Art, Migrations, Development

$38.44

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Dissident Cartoonist Mr. Fish: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Failing to Deal With Trump

Posted on Feb 6, 2017

In an appearance on Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges’ RT show “On Contact,” Dwayne Booth, the editorial cartoonist who draws and writes at Truthdig and elsewhere under the name “Mr. Fish,” warns against depicting the president as a “figure of fun.”

“How my work, I hope, is different from a lot of cartoonists [and “Saturday Night Live”] is that I never want to depict him as a figure of fun, as a buffoon, as a clown. OK? Because it brings all the attention onto him and lessens the focus on the apparatus ... that got him in there and that continues to support him. Because he’s not alone. We didn’t elect a king. Right? So it’s important to keep the conversation smart enough and deep enough to recognize the machinery—not just this person that you can turn into a cartoon character and just throw darts at this thing.”

“The great gift of what an artist does,” he continues, “is create an image that reflects bogus ideas, so that you can say: ‘Wow, this is what this looks like? … Maybe I should sort of rethink certain things.’ Right? How do you turn that into a commodity that a corporation is happy with?”

View Booth’s work online at his website.

Also, RT correspondent Anya Parampil explores how U.S. society has treated dissident artists throughout history.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 