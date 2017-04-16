On Contact With Chris Hedges: Putting the War in Syria in Full, Unedited Context

It’s been more than a week since the Trump administration abruptly switched out of “America first” mode and into intervention mode by dropping 59 Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian airfield. As Chris Hedges and Alternet journalists Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton argue in this episode of “On Contact With Chris Hedges,” the American public has been lacking something very important ever since.

Simply put, that would be context. More specifically, it comes down to answers to some crucial questions that, once again, are not being publicly addressed by members of the U.S. government or the mainstream media.

Take this question, for example: What’s the relationship between the regime change in Libya, encouraged and enabled by the Obama administration in 2011, and the ongoing refugee crisis? Or between that crisis and Brexit? Who are the White Helmets? How are all of these questions related to the current conflict, and the U.S.’ role in it, in Syria? What role do Iran and Saudi Arabia, in addition to Russia, play in Washington’s stance toward Syrian President Bashar Assad?

Hedges opens the discussion by pointing to the contextual vacuum that American media outlets and government officials aren’t in a hurry to fill, and noting how U.S.-backed campaigns for regime change “have a long history.”

Norton, who reports for Alternet’s Grayzone project with Blumenthal, remarks that there has been “no independent international corroboration” of the official western account, which spurred Trump to call for military action, about who was behind the lethal gassing of Syrian civilians in the Idlib Province on April 4.

Blumenthal is similarly blunt as he warns, “If Syria is finally smashed apart we will see the release of the monster of all monsters.”

Watch Hedges and his guests connect the dots about “The Uncivil War,” as the episode is titled, below:

—Posted by Kasia Anderson



