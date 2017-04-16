Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 16, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Disabled Are Probably the Most Vulnerable to Climate Change Effects
 By Robin Scher / AlterNet
Nuclear Power Giants Limp Toward Extinction
 By Paul Brown / Climate News Network
California Leads the Way in Solar Power
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men

A/V Booth
On Contact With Chris Hedges: Putting the War in Syria in Full, Unedited Context
Dennis Kucinich Questions White House’s Gas-Attack Narrative (Audio and Video)

Animation
Tomahawks Away (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Search for Justice in ‘Finding Oscar’
 By Jordan Riefe
Two Accomplished Actors—and a Cute Dog—Elevate ‘Truman’
 By Jordan Riefe
The Financial Diaries
 By Alexis Camins
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

Truthdig Bazaar
Think About Space

Think About Space

Isaac Asimov, Frank White
9.74
Kill Anything That Moves: The Real American War in Vietnam

Kill Anything That Moves: The Real American War in Vietnam

By Nick Turse
$30.00


Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

On Contact With Chris Hedges: Putting the War in Syria in Full, Unedited Context

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

RT

It’s been more than a week since the Trump administration abruptly switched out of “America first” mode and into intervention mode by dropping 59 Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian airfield. As Chris Hedges and Alternet journalists Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton argue in this episode of “On Contact With Chris Hedges,” the American public has been lacking something very important ever since.

Simply put, that would be context. More specifically, it comes down to answers to some crucial questions that, once again, are not being publicly addressed by members of the U.S. government or the mainstream media.

Take this question, for example: What’s the relationship between the regime change in Libya, encouraged and enabled by the Obama administration in 2011, and the ongoing refugee crisis? Or between that crisis and Brexit? Who are the White Helmets? How are all of these questions related to the current conflict, and the U.S.’ role in it, in Syria? What role do Iran and Saudi Arabia, in addition to Russia, play in Washington’s stance toward Syrian President Bashar Assad?

Hedges opens the discussion by pointing to the contextual vacuum that American media outlets and government officials aren’t in a hurry to fill, and noting how U.S.-backed campaigns for regime change “have a long history.” 

Norton, who reports for Alternet’s Grayzone project with Blumenthal, remarks that there has been “no independent international corroboration” of the official western account, which spurred Trump to call for military action, about who was behind the lethal gassing of Syrian civilians in the Idlib Province on April 4.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Blumenthal is similarly blunt as he warns, “If Syria is finally smashed apart we will see the release of the monster of all monsters.”

Watch Hedges and his guests connect the dots about “The Uncivil War,” as the episode is titled, below:

—Posted by Kasia Anderson

 

 

 


Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 