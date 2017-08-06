Oliver Stone: ‘Reagan Played Footsy With Saddam Hussein’ (Video)

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the sixth installment.

The film director discusses the Iran-Contra affair and Ronald Reagan’s political maneuverings in the Middle East intended to help him beat Jimmy Carter.

Watch the next clip in the series, in which Stone talks about the failings of American education, Monday.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

