Oliver Stone Questions Why Congress Voted to Sanction Russia (Video)

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the eighth installment.

Speaking after the recent vote by the House of Representatives to punish Russia for allegedly “meddling” in the general election, Oliver Stone calls the news “depressing.”



On Wednesday, watch the next clip in the series, in which the film director discusses the hacking accusations leveled against Russia.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

