Stone on Growing Up Republican and What Changed His Views (Video)

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the fifth installment.

Oliver Stone sees choosing political affiliations as a “growing up process where you have to educate yourself out of some old beliefs.”

Watch the next clip in the series, in which Stone talks about Ronald Reagan and the Iran-Contra affair, Sunday.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement Square, Site wide, Desktop