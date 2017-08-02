Oliver Stone Describes What He Witnessed in Russia During Boris Yeltsin’s Presidency (Video)

Editor’s Note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The discussion features Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Oliver Stone and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. Beginning Tuesday, we will publish one video per day.

“The [Boris] Yeltsin period is looked back on as a disaster by most Russians,” says Oliver Stone, “where American [advisors] helped open up the store to oligarchs.” The director goes on to tie the former leader to President Vladimir Putin, who once worked under Yeltsin.

Watch the next clip in the series, in which Oliver Stone discusses the current Russian president’s attempts to work with United States leaders, on Thursday.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement Square, Site wide, Desktop