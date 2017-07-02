Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
What Trump Didn’t Know About Herat When He Barred Girl Robotics Scientists From the U.S.
 By Juan Cole
Health Care 2017: A Physician’s Perspective
 By Michael P. Fangman
The Media Aren’t Telling the Real Story of Trump’s Missile Strike in Syria
 By Jonathan Cook / AlterNet

Ear to the Ground
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect
State Department Publishes Formerly Expunged Documents on 1953 Iran Coup

A/V Booth
Now’s the Time for Medicare for All (Video)
Author Rebecca Carroll on Identity and the ‘Monolith of Blackness’ (Audio and Transcript)

Animation
The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

Arts & Culture
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
What Her Body Thought

What Her Body Thought

Susan Griffin
5.98
On the Move: A Life

On the Move: A Life

$27.95

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Now’s the Time for Medicare for All (Video)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

By Robert Reich

As Republicans in Congress move to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Democrats are moving in the opposite direction, toward Medicare for All – a single-payer plan that builds on Medicare and would cover everyone at far lower cost.

Most House Democrats are already supporting a Medicare for All bill. Senator Bernie Sanders is preparing to introduce it in the Senate. Both California and New York state are moving towards single-payer plans.

With health care emerging as the pubic’s top concern, according to recent polls, the choice between repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All is likely to be the major domestic issue in the presidential campaign of 2020 (other than getting Trump out of office, if he lasts that long).

And the better choice is clear. Private for-profit insurers spend a fortune trying to attract healthy people while avoiding the sick and needy, filling out paperwork from hospitals and providers, paying top executives, and rewarding shareholders.

And for-profit insurers are merging like mad, in order to make even more money.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
These are among the major reasons why health insurance is becoming so expensive, and why almost every other advanced nation – including our neighbor to the north – has adopted a single-payer system at less cost per person and with better health outcomes.

Most Americans support Medicare for All. According to a Gallup poll conducted in May, a majority would like to see a single-payer system implemented.

An April survey from the Economist/YouGov showed 60 percent of Americans in favor of “expanding Medicare to provide health insurance to every American.” That includes nearly half of people who identify themselves as Republican.

If Republicans gut the Affordable Care Act, the American public will be presented with the real choice ahead: Either expensive health care for the few, or affordable health care for the many.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 