After #NoDAPL, ‘Water Protector’ Movement Continues With Resistance Camps Across U.S. (Video)

Native American activist Raymond Kingfisher. (Truthdig / Facebook)

The main Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) camps at Standing Rock in North Dakota are history. But the battle to save the environment continues.

Native American activist Raymond Kingfisher sat down with Truthdig correspondent Donald Kaufman to discuss the future of the “water protector” movement that started with #NoDAPL.

Kingfisher said:

So now, as the movement goes, since we all were forcefully moved out of camp, a lot of the groups, different groups are branching off and going out and making different camps throughout the United States. These camps are resistance camps that are resisting against pipelines, corporations, oil, fossil fuel corporations, all these different industries that are ruining our water and polluting our land.

Watch the entire interview with Kingfisher below.

Science Alert reports that last week, Energy Transfer Partners—the company behind the Dakota Access pipeline—had two spills connected with its latest project, the Rover pipeline. Millions of gallons of drilling fluid leaked into Ohio wetlands as a result.

On Saturday—Earth Day—a film called “Awake: A Dream From Standing Rock” will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Reuters reports.

“Our camp is gone, but our spirit is not broken,” Sioux member Floris Bull White, one of the filmmakers, told Reuters. “Will you wake up and join us?”

Watch the trailer of the film below.

—Posted by Eric Ortiz