April 21, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Yes, Sweden Is a Paradise Lost—but Not Because of Immigration
 By Kajsa Ekis Ekman
Why I Will March for Science on Saturday
 By Laurie Garrett / Foreign Policy
How Justice Democrats Plan to Give Progressives a Reason to Vote in the 2018 Midterms
 By Emma Niles

Islamic State-Linked Coup Against Indonesian President Is Backed by Trump Allies, Report Says
Bill O’Reilly Ousted From Fox News
Could Proportional Representation Save French and American Democracies?
Theresa May Will Have Her Way: British Parliament Votes to Allow June 8 Election (Update)

After #NoDAPL, ‘Water Protector’ Movement Continues With Resistance Camps Across U.S. (Video)
Press Freedoms at Risk as U.S. Prepares to Charge Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange, Journalist Says

Armada of Misinformation (Video)

After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe
A Search for Justice in ‘Finding Oscar’
 By Jordan Riefe
Two Accomplished Actors—and a Cute Dog—Elevate ‘Truman’
 By Jordan Riefe

Live at Truthdig
After #NoDAPL, ‘Water Protector’ Movement Continues With Resistance Camps Across U.S. (Video)

Posted on Apr 21, 2017

  Native American activist Raymond Kingfisher. (Truthdig / Facebook)

The main Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) camps at Standing Rock in North Dakota are history. But the battle to save the environment continues.

Native American activist Raymond Kingfisher sat down with Truthdig correspondent Donald Kaufman to discuss the future of the “water protector” movement that started with #NoDAPL.

Kingfisher said:

One of the things that we accomplished at Standing Rock was that we became aware of all of the water issues. We learned a lot of things about the environment and the laws that were pertaining to treaty rights and how to do civil disobedience. So it was a learning process. From all that education, we learned about solar energy. We learned a lot of new things that we never learned about, being native.

So now, as the movement goes, since we all were forcefully moved out of camp, a lot of the groups, different groups are branching off and going out and making different camps throughout the United States. These camps are resistance camps that are resisting against pipelines, corporations, oil, fossil fuel corporations, all these different industries that are ruining our water and polluting our land.

Watch the entire interview with Kingfisher below.

Science Alert reports that last week, Energy Transfer Partners—the company behind the Dakota Access pipeline—had two spills connected with its latest project, the Rover pipeline. Millions of gallons of drilling fluid leaked into Ohio wetlands as a result.

READ: Standing Rock: Last Stand at Oceti Sakowin Camp

On Saturday—Earth Day—a film called “Awake: A Dream From Standing Rock” will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Reuters reports.

“Our camp is gone, but our spirit is not broken,” Sioux member Floris Bull White, one of the filmmakers, told Reuters. “Will you wake up and join us?”

Watch the trailer of the film below.

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

