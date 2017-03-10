Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Leads #NoDAPL March on Washington

Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 10, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Posted on Mar 10, 2017

  Water protectors during Friday’s march in Washington, D.C. (Clara Romeo / Truthdig)

Editor’s note: Truthdig correspondent Clara Romeo was on the ground in Washington, D.C., providing live updates from the #NoDAPL march and subsequent demonstrations. See live multimedia updates straight from Washington in the story captured on Evrybit, which is embedded at the bottom of this page.

The fight against the Dakota Access pipeline isn’t over yet.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe set up tepees beside the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., earlier this week as part of a multiday protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. Early Friday, the tribe and its supporters—self-described “water protectors”—began to march from the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters to the White House.

The Standing Rock Sioux are doing more than just taking to the streets of Washington—the tribe is also bringing the #NoDAPL fight to television. The Lakota People’s Law Project has begun production on a series of #NoDAPL commercials, the first of which was released Thursday. Chase Iron Eyes, the lead counsel for the Lakota People’s Law Project and a longtime opponent of the pipeline, commented on the commercial in a Wednesday press release:

Our fight against the Dakota Access pipeline isn’t over. Oil has not yet begun to flow, new information has emerged, and it’s not too late to stop the pipeline’s trajectory through our sacred lands. As our fight shifts to the courts of law and public opinion, we have rededicated our resources to the legal arena and a strictly targeted, no-holds-barred media campaign. ...

Our spot made its debut on television during this morning’s news shows in Washington, D.C., and our march on Friday will put the exclamation point on its message. Please join us in keeping the eyes of the world on Standing Rock. This struggle remains the true, timely intersection of environmental justice and the preservation of our inherent human rights. We plan to prevail.

Watch the commercial below:

Truthdig correspondent Clara Romeo was on the ground in Washington Friday and provided live updates from the march and subsequent demonstrations. Follow along, below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

