March 10, 2017

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Leads #NoDAPL March on Washington
Posted on Mar 10, 2017
Editor’s note: Truthdig correspondent Clara Romeo was on the ground in Washington, D.C., providing live updates from the #NoDAPL march and subsequent demonstrations. See live multimedia updates straight from Washington in the story captured on Evrybit, which is embedded at the bottom of this page.
The fight against the Dakota Access pipeline isn’t over yet.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe set up tepees beside the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., earlier this week as part of a multiday protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. Early Friday, the tribe and its supporters—self-described “water protectors”—began to march from the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters to the White House.
The Standing Rock Sioux are doing more than just taking to the streets of Washington—the tribe is also bringing the #NoDAPL fight to television. The Lakota People’s Law Project has begun production on a series of #NoDAPL commercials, the first of which was released Thursday. Chase Iron Eyes, the lead counsel for the Lakota People’s Law Project and a longtime opponent of the pipeline, commented on the commercial in a Wednesday press release:
Watch the commercial below:
Truthdig correspondent Clara Romeo was on the ground in Washington Friday and provided live updates from the march and subsequent demonstrations. Follow along, below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
