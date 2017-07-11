Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 11, 2017
Noam Chomsky to Chris Hedges: ‘Everywhere You Look, There’s Public Subsidy’ (Video)

Posted on Jul 11, 2017

In the second part of Chris Hedges’ conversation with Noam Chomsky regarding his latest book “Requiem for the American Dream,” the renowned intellectual explains how the banking, fossil fuel and tech sectors all profit immensely from taxpayers’ dollars. The two also discuss a range of topics including the importance of solidarity and the damage gerrymandering has done to American democracy.

Watch the first part of the chat here and the second part below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

