|
|
April 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Noam Chomsky: The Real Effect of the Recent U.S. Bombings in Syria and Afghanistan (Video)
Posted on Apr 17, 2017
“In our culture and society, it’s considered very courageous to send a huge bomb somewhere,” Noam Chomsky, renowned linguist and political activist, says. “Do whatever damage is done, and we all applaud the great heroic achievement of the president. That’s a cultural problem here.”
In a clip from a recent talk at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Chomsky discusses the Trump administration’s recent military strikes on Syria and Afghanistan and the outcome that can be expected from these acts: violence begetting violence, seemingly ad infinitum.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation