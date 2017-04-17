Noam Chomsky: The Real Effect of the Recent U.S. Bombings in Syria and Afghanistan (Video)

“In our culture and society, it’s considered very courageous to send a huge bomb somewhere,” Noam Chomsky, renowned linguist and political activist, says. “Do whatever damage is done, and we all applaud the great heroic achievement of the president. That’s a cultural problem here.”

In a clip from a recent talk at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Chomsky discusses the Trump administration’s recent military strikes on Syria and Afghanistan and the outcome that can be expected from these acts: violence begetting violence, seemingly ad infinitum.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata