May 15, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Noam Chomsky: The Most Remarkable Thing About 2016 Election Was Bernie Sanders, Not Trump (Video)

Posted on May 15, 2017

In an interview on BBC “Newsnight,” renowned linguist and thinker Noam Chomsky talks about the Democrats’ betrayal of the working class and 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ incredible feat of breaking with “a century of U.S. history.”

And, because it’s a British Broadcasting Corp. production, Chomsky is also asked about Britain’s Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn—a man he says he would certainly vote for—and about WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, who has been living under political asylum at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, fearing possible extradition to the U.S. over his activities. 

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

