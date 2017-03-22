|
Noam Chomsky: Democracy Is Staged With Help of Media That Work as Propaganda Machines (Video)
Posted on Mar 22, 2017
In an illustrated clip for Al Jazeera English, “Democracy Now!” host Amy Goodman explains the renowned linguist’s theory on the five filters of the mass media machine that manufacture Americans’ consent.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
