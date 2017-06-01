|
|
June 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Noam Chomsky on Climate Change, Foreign Policy and ‘the Façade of Trumpisms’ (Video)
Posted on Jun 1, 2017
During this chaotic time in American history, many are turning to Noam Chomsky for analysis on the fate of the country. In an hour-long special interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, the acclaimed political critic and philosopher delves into a number of pressing subjects.
“This administration is extremely unpredictable,” Chomsky says at the start of the interview, which was filmed in Massachusetts in April at First Parish in Cambridge, a Unitarian Universalist church. “Trump probably has no idea what he’s going to do five minutes from now, so you can’t—literally—so you can’t really make predictions with much confidence.”
Chomsky goes on to share his opinions on the threat of nuclear war and U.S. relations with Syria, citing MIT professor Theodore Postol’s analysis of the White House-Syria narrative.
“There certainly are some questions,” Chomsky notes. “There doesn’t seem to be any strategic analysis behind any of these actions, as far as anyone can tell.”
He and Goodman go on to discuss the future of WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, and the Trump administration’s animosity toward the press.
He also discusses his latest book, “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power,” which is an outgrowth of a film of the same name.
“Humans, in the last 60 or 70 years, have succeeded in creating a kind of a perfect storm, literally,” Chomsky says.
Watch the full interview, broken up into three segments, below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
—Posted by Emma Niles
