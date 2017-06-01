Noam Chomsky on Climate Change, Foreign Policy and ‘the Façade of Trumpisms’ (Video)

During this chaotic time in American history, many are turning to Noam Chomsky for analysis on the fate of the country. In an hour-long special interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, the acclaimed political critic and philosopher delves into a number of pressing subjects.

“This administration is extremely unpredictable,” Chomsky says at the start of the interview, which was filmed in Massachusetts in April at First Parish in Cambridge, a Unitarian Universalist church. “Trump probably has no idea what he’s going to do five minutes from now, so you can’t—literally—so you can’t really make predictions with much confidence.”

Chomsky goes on to share his opinions on the threat of nuclear war and U.S. relations with Syria, citing MIT professor Theodore Postol’s analysis of the White House-Syria narrative.

“There certainly are some questions,” Chomsky notes. “There doesn’t seem to be any strategic analysis behind any of these actions, as far as anyone can tell.”

He and Goodman go on to discuss the future of WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, and the Trump administration’s animosity toward the press.

“My sense is—this is just a guess—that this is a media strategy, that it’s the Bannon-Trump-Spicer strategy to try to keep attention focused on one or another form of lunacy, but not look at what’s actually happening,” Chomsky says. “And what’s actually happening is that Paul Ryan and his associates behind the scenes are systematically and carefully dismantling every element of government that is of any benefit to people and that doesn’t maximize corporate power and profit.”

He also discusses his latest book, “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power,” which is an outgrowth of a film of the same name.

“Humans, in the last 60 or 70 years, have succeeded in creating a kind of a perfect storm, literally,” Chomsky says.

Watch the full interview, broken up into three segments, below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

—Posted by Emma Niles