Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Media Consolidation Is a Threat to Democracy
 By Mark Lloyd
Beware of the New McCarthyism
 By Robert Parry / Consortiumnews
Trump Casts Cloud Over Cannabis, but Money Keeps Pouring In
 By Jennifer Kaplan / Bloomberg

Ear to the Ground
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord, Drawing Fire from Opponents Around the Globe (Video)
One Officer Involved in Tamir Rice Case Is Fired, Another Suspended
Military-Style Counterterrorism Measures Were Used Against DAPL Protesters, Leaked Documents Show
Alliance of Activists Converging in Georgia to Launch Voting Rights Project

A/V Booth
Noam Chomsky on Climate Change, Foreign Policy and ‘the Façade of Trumpisms’ (Video)
John F. Kennedy on World Peace in 1963: ‘No Problem of Human Destiny Is Beyond Human Beings’ (Video)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada
Structures of Power and the Ethical Limits of Speech
 By Svetlana Mintcheva

Truthdig Bazaar
Fidel Castro: My Life: A Spoken Autobiography

Fidel Castro: My Life: A Spoken Autobiography

by Ignacio Ramonet and Fidel Castro
$26.40
Children of the Stone: The Power of Music in a Hard Land

Children of the Stone: The Power of Music in a Hard Land

Sandy Tolan
$20.70

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Noam Chomsky on Climate Change, Foreign Policy and ‘the Façade of Trumpisms’ (Video)

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

During this chaotic time in American history, many are turning to Noam Chomsky for analysis on the fate of the country. In an hour-long special interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, the acclaimed political critic and philosopher delves into a number of pressing subjects.

“This administration is extremely unpredictable,” Chomsky says at the start of the interview, which was filmed in Massachusetts in April at First Parish in Cambridge, a Unitarian Universalist church. “Trump probably has no idea what he’s going to do five minutes from now, so you can’t—literally—so you can’t really make predictions with much confidence.”

Chomsky goes on to share his opinions on the threat of nuclear war and U.S. relations with Syria, citing MIT professor Theodore Postol’s analysis of the White House-Syria narrative.

“There certainly are some questions,” Chomsky notes. “There doesn’t seem to be any strategic analysis behind any of these actions, as far as anyone can tell.”

He and Goodman go on to discuss the future of WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, and the Trump administration’s animosity toward the press.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
“My sense is—this is just a guess—that this is a media strategy, that it’s the Bannon-Trump-Spicer strategy to try to keep attention focused on one or another form of lunacy, but not look at what’s actually happening,” Chomsky says. “And what’s actually happening is that Paul Ryan and his associates behind the scenes are systematically and carefully dismantling every element of government that is of any benefit to people and that doesn’t maximize corporate power and profit.”

He also discusses his latest book, “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power,” which is an outgrowth of a film of the same name.

“Humans, in the last 60 or 70 years, have succeeded in creating a kind of a perfect storm, literally,” Chomsky says.

Watch the full interview, broken up into three segments, below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

—Posted by Emma Niles

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 