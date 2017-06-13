Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Jeff Sessions Testifies, Defends His Silence on ‘Private’ Conversations With Trump
 By Sari Horwitz and Matt Zapotosky / The Washington Post
NBC’s Megyn Kelly Pushes Intelligence Groupthink in Vladimir Putin Interview
 By Ray McGovern / Consortiumnews
American Cities Face Growing Flood Risks
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network

Ear to the Ground
Jeremy Corbyn Changes the Face of British Politics, Shows Socialism Is Appealing to Voters
Reporter Arrested During Trump Inauguration Protests May Face 75 Years in Prison
Latino Students in Philadelphia Draw Comics to Reveal Their Fears About Immigration
Drug Overdose Deaths Surged in 2016, Preliminary Report Shows

A/V Booth
Naomi Klein: ‘How to Resist Trump’s Shock Doctrine’
John Oliver: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Is ‘Maddeningly Evasive’ on Brexit Negotiations (Video)

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra

Truthdig Bazaar
Dorothea Lange: A Life Beyond Limits

Dorothea Lange: A Life Beyond Limits

By Linda Gordon
$23.10
The Poison King: The Life and Legend of Mithradates, Rome’s Deadliest Enemy

The Poison King: The Life and Legend of Mithradates, Rome’s Deadliest Enemy

By Adrienne Mayor
$19.77

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Naomi Klein: ‘How to Resist Trump’s Shock Doctrine’

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

The Intercept

By Common Dreams staff

Though President Donald Trump now occupies the most powerful office in the world, author and activst Naomi Klein argues there’s nothing inevitable about what comes next.

“A major crisis could redraw the political map overnight,” she warns, “giving Trump and his crew free rein to ram through their most extreme ideas.”

However, she adds, such “tactics can be resisted” so long as people learn to recognize them and respond appropriately. She writes:

The administration is creating chaos. Daily. Of course many of the scandals are the result of the president’s ignorance and blunders – not some nefarious strategy.

But there is also no doubt that some savvy people around Trump are using the daily shocks as cover to advance wildly pro-corporate policies that bear little resemblance to what Trump pledged on the campaign trail.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
And the worst part? This is likely just the warm up.

In a short video produced by The Intercept and also posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Klein offers five ways that people can fortify themselves and their communities against the threat now posed by Trump, the Republicans in Congress, and the powerful corporate patrons they serve.

Watch:

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 