June 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Naomi Klein: ‘How to Resist Trump’s Shock Doctrine’
Posted on Jun 13, 2017
Though President Donald Trump now occupies the most powerful office in the world, author and activst Naomi Klein argues there’s nothing inevitable about what comes next.
“A major crisis could redraw the political map overnight,” she warns, “giving Trump and his crew free rein to ram through their most extreme ideas.”
However, she adds, such “tactics can be resisted” so long as people learn to recognize them and respond appropriately. She writes:
In a short video produced by The Intercept and also posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Klein offers five ways that people can fortify themselves and their communities against the threat now posed by Trump, the Republicans in Congress, and the powerful corporate patrons they serve.
Watch:
