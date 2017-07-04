Naomi Klein: ‘Counting on [Trump] Self-Destructing Is Very, Very Dangerous’ (Video)

"What I'm worried about," the "Shock Doctrine" author tells the U.K. channel 4's Jon Snow in a recent interview, "is that [the Democrats] seem to be ... positioning themselves as the 'Impeachment Party' instead of [doing something] along the lines of what Jeremy Corbyn did [by] putting forward a manifesto that captured the imagination of huge numbers of voters because it held out the actual possibility of a better life." — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

