July 5, 2017
Naomi Klein: ‘Counting on [Trump] Self-Destructing Is Very, Very Dangerous’ (Video)
Posted on Jul 4, 2017
“What I’m worried about,” the “Shock Doctrine” author tells the U.K. channel 4’s Jon Snow in a recent interview, “is that [the Democrats] seem to be ... positioning themselves as the ‘Impeachment Party’ instead of [doing something] along the lines of what Jeremy Corbyn did [by] putting forward a manifesto that captured the imagination of huge numbers of voters because it held out the actual possibility of a better life.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
