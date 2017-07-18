|
|
July 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Naomi Klein and Jeremy Corbyn: How the Left Is Changing the Global Political Debate (Video)
Posted on Jul 18, 2017
In an interview conducted by author and activist Naomi Klein, U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn assures her, “When people’s minds are opened up, there’s no end to the possibilities.” The short discussion, published by The Intercept, touches on political desperation in the U.S. under Donald Trump as well as how progressives such as Corbyn have helped change crucial conversations as evidenced by coverage of the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy in Britain.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Desktop
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Mobile
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation