Naomi Klein and Jeremy Corbyn: How the Left Is Changing the Global Political Debate (Video)

Posted on Jul 18, 2017

In an interview conducted by author and activist Naomi Klein, U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn assures her, “When people’s minds are opened up, there’s no end to the possibilities.” The short discussion, published by The Intercept, touches on political desperation in the U.S. under Donald Trump as well as how progressives such as Corbyn have helped change crucial conversations as evidenced by coverage of the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy in Britain.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

