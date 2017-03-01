Nancy Pelosi Says Case for Impeaching Trump ‘Has Not Fully Been Made’ (Video)

By Sam Husseini

Sam Husseini: You said that there are no grounds for impeachment against Donald Trump, but legal scholars—from Catherine Ross at GW to Laurence Tribe at Harvard—say there is. Laurence Tribe recently said, ‘Congress cannot give consent to a President’s violation of the domestic emoluments clause.’ Are you not giving such consent?”

Nancy Pelosi: We have to—the case is being made about the emoluments, and you have to have evidence, and the rest, but the case has not fully been made.

The fact is, is that when I was Speaker, after we won in ‘06, and in ‘07 people wanted me to impeach President Bush because the war in Iraq. But there’s a big—I’ve never recovered with the left on this subject for not impeaching President Bush because of the war in Iraq. Well, you don’t impeach somebody because you don’t like their policies. When they break the law, that’s when you have grounds for impeachment. And at the time of the war I said, as a top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee: ‘The intelligence does not support the threat,’ and so did Senator Bob Graham.

But the administration was making this strong case with the American people, and perhaps misrepresenting [to] the American people could be cause for impeachment. If so, there’s plenty of grounds right now with the current President, but it just, just isn’t the case. That doesn’t mean nobody’s listening to cases that are being made in a very scientific, methodical way, as to whether there are grounds for impeachment. But the fact is, is that many of, we’re trying to unite the country, and many of the president’s supporters are just not ready to accept the fact that their judgment might not have been so great in voting for him, and by the time the case is made perhaps they’ll be ready to accept that. It’s very hard, impeachment. It’s very hard.

Thanks to Ingrid Monkiewicz and Andrew Stewart.