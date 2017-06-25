Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
‘A Pipeline Straight to Jail’
 By Chris Hedges
Gay Pride Parades Sound a Note of Resistance
 By Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press
Disabled Activists Put Their Bodies on the Line to Defend Health Care
 By Sonali Kolhatkar

Ear to the Ground
New Jersey Assembly Passes Bill Requiring K-12 Students to Learn to Interact With Police
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Worked With Israeli Spyware Firm
Bill Cosby Will Hold Town Halls to Teach Young People About Sexual Assault and the Law
Can a New CEO Save Uber After Travis Kalanick’s Departure?

A/V Booth
Mr. Fish’s TED Talk: On Scratching Itches, Ditching Decorum and Reimagining the Role of the Artist
Chris Hedges and Christian Parenti on the Deep-Reaching Ramifications of Climate Change (Video)

Animation
Friend Or Foe (Video)

Arts & Culture
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe
Syria’s ‘Hell on Earth,’ Up Close and Personal
 By Jordan Riefe
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post
‘The Putin Interviews’: An Excerpt
 By Oliver Stone

Truthdig Bazaar
The Business of America (Paths for the Twenty-First Century)

The Business of America (Paths for the Twenty-First Century)

By Saul Landau
$34.95
The Cod’s Tale

The Cod’s Tale

Mark Kurlansky
7.24

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Mr. Fish’s TED Talk: On Scratching Itches, Ditching Decorum and Reimagining the Role of the Artist

Posted on Jun 25, 2017

YouTube

You may have seen examples of the TED Talk phenomenon, in which earnest, variously recognized (or self-declared) experts on any number of topics share their wisdom while pacing a slickly lit stage in a headset. Subjects covered in the YouTube-optimized clips have ranged from life-changing realizations that may occur on the edge of life itself to life-changing realizations that may occur during and after a life-threatening stroke. Also among the genre’s greatest hits: orgasms, underwear models, liars and the inevitable Tony Robbins life-coaching session.

Then there’s Mr. Fish. In his recent TEDxPenn talk at the University of Pennsylvania, the cartoonist, author and lecturer gets warmed up with this pressing question for his audience: “How many of you have had an itch while you’re in public that decorum prevents you from scratching?”

Those familiar with the colorful, original and not infrequently ribald work of Mr. Fish, who at times answers to the name Dwayne Booth, might not be too surprised by that setup. But over the course of his presentation, he touches on the changing role of the artist in cultural and political circles, the everyday “lies” we engage in symbolic form, and the value of following ideas that present themselves like persistent itches that are best addressed in public.

Watch the video below to see Fish’s full treatise, “Graphic Content: Using humor for social change” (via YouTube).

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 