How the Mexican Government Hacked Investigators Probing a ‘Horrendous Crime’ (Video)

Late last month, it was revealed that the Mexican government had used Israeli-made spy software to hack into the devices of activists and journalists working in Mexico. The Citizen Lab, a research group based at the University of Toronto, published a new report Monday, revealing that the Mexican government used the spyware on international investigators who were looking into the high-profile disappearance of 43 students in 2014.

Ronald Deibert, director of the Citizen Lab, and human rights attorney Stephanie Erin Brewer sat down with Amy Goodman on Democracy Now! to discuss this new revelation.

“What we have now is proof that the Mexican government, instead of investing its time and resources in clearing up this case, in finding the students and explaining what happened and punishing those responsible,” Brewer said, “has instead invested its resources—and we’re speaking of hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars—in spying on the lawyers, who represent these family members, and on the international experts, who came here with diplomatic immunity to aid the Mexican government in clearing up this horrendous crime.”

Watch the two-part interview below.

Part 1:

