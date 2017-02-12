|
Melissa McCarthy Is Back on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Another Memorable Sean Spicer Impersonation
Posted on Feb 12, 2017
The comedian, whose first skit on the White House press secretary went viral last week much to Spicer and Trump’s sexist chagrin, made another clip on the travel ban and the Ivanka Trump-Nordstrom debacle.
Here’s her first impersonation, for those who missed it.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
