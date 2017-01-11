Livestream Debate: Is Policing in America Racially Biased? At 6:45 pm EST Wednesday night, a legal scholar, a journalist, a former cop-turned-reform advocate and a cop-turned-lawyer will debate whether or not American law enforcement is racist. Follow the debate live above. As stated by Intelligence Squared U.S., the organization hosting the debate in New York City, John Jay College of Criminal Justice law professor Gloria Browne-Marshall and retired NYPD detective Marq Claxton will argue as follows: Research studies and Department of Justice reports have revealed racial bias in policing, ranging from routine traffic stops to the use of force.



Policies put in place to fight crime, like “broken windows” policing and stop-and-frisk, have disproportionately targeted black communities.



Social scientists have found that implicit bias, the association of black men with criminality, can impact police interactions. Journalist Heather MacDonald and former police officer Harry Stern will argue: The higher rate of violent crime committed by black males accounts for the higher proportion of African American deaths from police shootings.



Studies have shown that blacks are equally likely, or even less likely than whites to be shot by police.



In 2014, the shooting of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri, set off a wave of protests and sparked a movement targeting racial disparities in criminal justice. Since then, there have been other controversial deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement that have captured the public's attention, from Tamir Rice, to Philando Castile. But there are some who say that these encounters, many of them recorded, have fed a narrative of biased policing that the data does not back up, vilifying people who are trying to do good in a difficult job that often puts them in harm's way. What are the statistics, and how should we interpret them? How have recent incidents shaped our view of policing? Does crime drive law enforcement's use of force, or is there racial bias?





