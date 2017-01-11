|
|
|
|
|
Livestream Debate: Is Policing in America Racially Biased?
Posted on Jan 11, 2017
At 6:45 pm EST Wednesday night, a legal scholar, a journalist, a former cop-turned-reform advocate and a cop-turned-lawyer will debate whether or not American law enforcement is racist. Follow the debate live above.
As stated by Intelligence Squared U.S., the organization hosting the debate in New York City, John Jay College of Criminal Justice law professor Gloria Browne-Marshall and retired NYPD detective Marq Claxton will argue as follows:
Journalist Heather MacDonald and former police officer Harry Stern will argue:
Intelligence Squared U.S. continues:
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
