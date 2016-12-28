Top Leaderboard, Site wide
December 28, 2016
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Live at Truthdig: How Will Race and Religion Factor In to Donald Trump’s Presidency?

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

  Donald Trump at an African-American church service earlier this year. (Screen shot via The Guardian)

Race and religion are two subjects many Americans likely tried to avoid discussing during the holiday season, but neither issue is foreign to the Rev. Madison Shockley.

Shockley, pastor of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Carlsbad, Calif., has written abundantly on progressive issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage and Black Lives Matter.

At 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, Shockley will sit down with the Truthdig team to discuss the incoming Trump administration and how race and religion—two essential aspects of American society—will factor in to his presidency.

Although seemingly not much of a religious man himself, Trump achieved his election victory thanks to many religious voters, particularly white, born-again/evangelical Christians—those who adhere to the same religious beliefs as his running mate, Mike Pence.

Minority voters, however, strongly preferred Clinton, and Trump has a history of making inflammatory remarks about African-Americans, Latinos and Muslims.

“The words of appeal he speaks drip with his deep contempt for black people,” Shockley wrote of Trump in August. “His lecture to black people offends and angers us.”

Americans hold a variety of different religious beliefs, and the country’s racial demographics are becoming increasingly diverse. Considering his earlier, controversial positions on many subjects pertaining to race and religion, how will these issues factor in to a Trump administration?

Join us Thursday for the live conversation, streamed onto our Facebook page. Leave any questions for Shockley in the comments section below.

—Posted by Emma Niles

 

