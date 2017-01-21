Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 21, 2017
Live Blog: Women’s Marches Aim to Spread Message of Resistance

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

  Dawn in Washington, D.C. (Eric Hutton / CC 2.0)

Hundreds of thousands are expected to turn out at marches across the country on Saturday in opposition to President Donald Trump.

The Women’s March in Washington, D.C., alone is expected to exceed 200,000 people, and “sister marches” will occur in cities coast to coast.

According to the Women’s March on Washington website, the goal of the movement is to allow women to express “solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families—recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. …

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore,” the website states.

Many marches will feature a diverse platform of speakers. In Washington, the schedule includes women such as Angela Davis, distinguished professor emerita at UC Santa Cruz; Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood; writer and activist Gloria Steinem; author Janet Mock and Melissa Harris-Perry, director of the Anna Julia Cooper Center, which advances justice through intersectional scholarship.

Truthdig contributors will be on the ground in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Portland, and Truthdig will offer additional multimedia from marches in Chicago and New York City.

Follow along by checking out the multimedia in the LINK”>Evrybit story below, and tune into this live blog for additional updates.

—Posted by Emma Niles

