|
|
May 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
May Day Live Blog: Thousands March for Immigrants Across the U.S. (Multimedia)
Posted on May 1, 2017
4:26 p.m. EDT: Protesters gather in front of the White House as immigration advocates deliver speeches. “My family came to this country years ago, and like yours, we came for a better way of life,” says Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. “Together we will rise up. Together we fight for you, we fight for America.”
3:00 p.m. EDT: Crowds gather in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C.
2:53 p.m. EDT: Historically, May 1 has been associated with working-class protest and immigration rights. But this year’s May Day takes on a new urgency as immigrants, workers and their allies rally across the country to protest of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation