Advocates of immigrants’ and workers’ rights rally in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C. ( Truthdig / Clara Romeo )

4:26 p.m. EDT: Protesters gather in front of the White House as immigration advocates deliver speeches. “My family came to this country years ago, and like yours, we came for a better way of life,” says Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. “Together we will rise up. Together we fight for you, we fight for America.”

3:00 p.m. EDT: Crowds gather in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C.

2:53 p.m. EDT: Historically, May 1 has been associated with working-class protest and immigration rights. But this year’s May Day takes on a new urgency as immigrants, workers and their allies rally across the country to protest of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Advertisement Square, Site wide

Truthdig correspondent Clara Romeo is in Washington, D.C., to report on the demonstrations. Follow our live blog throughout the day for updates.