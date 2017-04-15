Live Blog: Tax March Highlights Income Inequality (Multimedia)

A 2012 tax march focused on corporate tax loopholes, which activists contend will continue under the Trump administration. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

A nationwide “Tax March” is expected to draw thousands of participants Saturday. The march, to be held in numerous cities, calls for the release of President Trump’s tax return but also is meant to draw attention to income inequality and tax injustice in American society.

As Truthdig columnist Sonali Kolhatkar writes, there are many reasons to march:

The grass-roots pressure of ordinary Americans is necessary to undermine the power of wealth. That is why on Saturday, organizations such as the Working Families Party are mobilizing Americans so that the voices of ordinary people can be heard as loudly as those of the rich. Among the organizers’ stated principles is the belief “that public servants must be accountable to the people who elect them,” and a call for “leaders to build an equitable and accessible economy.” Advertisement Square, Site wide

Saturday’s event takes its place between the record-breaking Women’s March earlier this year and other planned marches, such as the upcoming “March for Science,” set for Earth Day (April 22).

“Marchers in Washington are expected to be joined by those in more than 100 other cities across the country and around the world, including New Orleans, San Antonio, Nashville and London, organizers say,” the Washington Post writes of the Tax March. “In Washington, organizers have worked with government agencies, including D.C. police and the National Park Service, to obtain permits. The Park Service permit indicates that organizers expect up to 10,000 people.”

Truthdig will be providing on-the-ground coverage from the tax rallies in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Check out live multimedia updates from the two marches in the Evrybit story below:

—Posted by Emma Niles