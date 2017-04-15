|
|
April 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Live Blog: Tax March Highlights Income Inequality (Multimedia)
Posted on Apr 15, 2017
A nationwide “Tax March” is expected to draw thousands of participants Saturday. The march, to be held in numerous cities, calls for the release of President Trump’s tax return but also is meant to draw attention to income inequality and tax injustice in American society.
As Truthdig columnist Sonali Kolhatkar writes, there are many reasons to march:
Saturday’s event takes its place between the record-breaking Women’s March earlier this year and other planned marches, such as the upcoming “March for Science,” set for Earth Day (April 22).
“Marchers in Washington are expected to be joined by those in more than 100 other cities across the country and around the world, including New Orleans, San Antonio, Nashville and London, organizers say,” the Washington Post writes of the Tax March. “In Washington, organizers have worked with government agencies, including D.C. police and the National Park Service, to obtain permits. The Park Service permit indicates that organizers expect up to 10,000 people.”
Truthdig will be providing on-the-ground coverage from the tax rallies in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Check out live multimedia updates from the two marches in the Evrybit story below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation