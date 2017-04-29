Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Live Blog: People’s Climate March Pushes Back Against Trump Agenda (Multimedia)

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

  The 2014 Peoples Climate March in New York City. (Michael O’Brien / CC 2.0)

It’s starting to seem like since Trump took office, protesters have taken to the streets every other weekend—but as the organizers behind Saturday’s worldwide “People’s Climate March” note online, the People’s Climate Movement has been gathering momentum for years. The People’s Climate Movement held its first march back 2014, and has only continued to grow in the years since. Now, with President Trump in office, organizers believe it is more important than ever to demand action on climate change.

“In the context of the Trump Administration’s climate change denying and a Congress controlled by the right-wing it is clear we all must both protect the gains made in recent years, even if those have been limited gains, while we articulate and demand initiatives to move our nation to a new, clean energy economy,” the organization’s website states. “Pushing back against the Trump agenda and at the same time pushing forward on our vision of a clean, safe world where the rights of all people are protected and expanded means we all must work together.”

Thousands are expected to turn out at marches nationwide, and Truthdig will be providing on the ground coverage from the main march in Washington, D.C. as well as a sister march in Los Angeles, Calif. Follow along via the Evrybit story below, and keep an eye on Truthdig’s Facebook page for live footage from the field.

—Posted by Emma Niles

