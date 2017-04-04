Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 4, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig
Live at Truthdig: Why Is Political Comedy So Important?

Posted on Apr 4, 2017

  A sign at the Kansas City Women’s March earlier this year. (Donna Trussell / CC 2.0)

   
    Your Country Is Just Not That Into You
For many comedians, President Trump is a gold mine of material. Trump has been repeatedly ridiculed on “Saturday Night Live” and numerous late-night talk shows; he’s regularly the subject of political cartoons; and each new Trump tweet inspires comedic reactions across the internet.

For comedian Jimmy Dore, however, Trump has served as a launching point for political scrutiny, not one-liners. Dore shocked some viewers in November when he argued that a Trump presidency would be beneficial to progressives because it would fracture the GOP.

And in the days since the inauguration, Dore has zeroed in on corporate media and the hypocrisies of Democrats, rather than taking on Trump.

On Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT, Dore will sit down with the Truthdig editorial team to discuss why political comedy is crucial in the age of Trump. He’ll also delve into the history of subversive political humor and talk about how comedians are intertwining politics and humor today.

Trump doesn’t appreciate the jokes: He’s repeatedly lashed out at “SNL” for Alec Baldwin’s impersonation and reportedly will not attend the White House Correspondents dinner, where presidents usually deal out lighthearted humor and get burned in return. Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page for the live conversation, and leave any questions for Dore or the Truthdig team in the comments section below.

Watch past episodes of Live at Truthdig here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

