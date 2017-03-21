Live at Truthdig: What Is the Future of Net Neutrality Under Trump?

Protesters advocate for net neutrality in Seattle, Wash. (Backbone Campaign / CC 2.0)

In the days since President Trump took office, Americans have been bombarded with daily news of the latest threats to progressive issues: healthcare, women’s rights and the environment, to name a few.

But one at-risk issue hasn’t been making headlines in the same way: net neutrality. An open Internet is highly threatened by the Trump administration: the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, “shares [Trump’s] disdain for popular democracy, privacy rights, the truth and the poor” and “will play a central role in carrying out the president’s agenda.”

In fact, Pai has already begun to roll back consumer protections and net neutrality regulations. But independent organization Free Press is determined to protect net neutrality in the Trump era and protect the freedom of the press. Free Press mobilizes its base of activists and crafts policy proposals for these key issues.

Jessica J. González, the Deputy Director and Senior Counsel for Free Press, will sit down with the Truthdig team Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST to discuss net neutrality and media independence under Trump. González, formerly the executive vice president and general counsel at the National Hispanic Media Coalition, also works on media programming and its impacts in the Latino community.

This week’s “Live at Truthdig” is sponsored by iCitizen, which aims to bolster civic engagement and strengthen relationships between citizens, elected officials and organizations. In accompaniment with this week’s “Live at Truthdig” discussion, participate in iCitizen’s poll on net neutrality.

Join the live discussion by tuning in to Truthdig’s Facebook page Thursday, and leave any questions for González and the Truthdig team in the comments section below. Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles