March 14, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Live at Truthdig: What’s Next for California in the Immigration Fight?

Posted on Mar 14, 2017

  A politically charged mural about immigration in Los Angeles, Calif. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

California continues to earn praise for its leading role in the fight against President Trump’s harsh stance on undocumented immigration. Many local governments have adopted “sanctuary city” status, and a new bill that would make California a “sanctuary state” has moved to the state’s senate.

But what more could the progressive Golden State do to support immigrant communities? Controversial ICE raids continue in many Los Angeles neighborhoods, inciting fear throughout immigrant communities and prompting some to argue that the state isn’t quite the progressive haven it’s made out to be.

This Thursday, the Truthdig editorial team will sit down with Martin Garcia to discuss the next steps in California’s immigration policy.

Garcia is a staff organizer with LA Voice, an organization dedicated to improving Los Angeles communities. LA Voice, which operates as part of PICO National Network, has worked with documented and undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles for decades.

The organization involves and educates residents of the area. “Each month, community residents are meeting at their local congregations to learn political strategy, power analysis, and the power of relationships,” LA Voice’s website states. “LA Voice has successfully worked to increase access to health care, make neighborhoods safer, improve public schools, build affordable housing, and mobilize infrequent voters in historically low-income communities.”

Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page this Thursday at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST for the live conversation. Leave any questions for Garcia or the Truthdig team in the comments below.

Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

