Live at Truthdig: What Will 2017 Bring?

Donald Trump ringing in the New Year with Joseph “Joey No Socks” Cinque, who, according to CNN, “was convicted in 1989 of criminal possession of stolen art, a felony.” (Screen shot via MSNBC)

For many Americans, 2017 is a year full of uncertainties. What changes will the incoming Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress bring?

This Thursday, at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, the Truthdig team will sit down with guest Bill Blum to take a hard look at the year ahead and share political predictions. Join the discussion by tuning in to our Facebook page for a video live stream of the conversation.

Blum, a longtime Truthdig contributor and a former judge, shared some of his own predictions on the final day of 2016. He anticipates, among other things, the reinvigoration of NSA spying, the dismantling of the Department of Education, the acceleration of global warming and the nomination of “an Antonin Scalia clone to the Supreme Court.”

“You’ll know your president is lying if his lips move,” Blum concludes. “The world will end, or it won’t. I’ll be batting .500 on this one, either way.”

Join us Thursday to delve into the many issues at stake in 2017, and predictions about how politicians and activists will combat (or fail to stand up to) the incoming Trump administration.

Have your own prediction for 2017? Let us know in the comments below. You can also watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles