Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
MyLetter.to Makes It Easy to Contact Elected Officials
 By KiMi Robinson
NAACP Sit-In at Sen. Sessions’ Office Puts AG Pick’s History in Crosshairs
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
For Head of SEC, Trump Taps Another Fox to Guard Wall Street Henhouse
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened but Not Ascendant
Two Scottish City Councils Consider Implementing Universal Basic Income
Experts Aren’t Convinced by FBI and Homeland Security Report on Alleged Russian Hacking

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: What Will 2017 Bring?
Chris Hedges: Vietnam War, Like the Later Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, Was ‘One Long Atrocity’ (Video)

Animation
Ode to the Pundits (Video)

Arts & Culture
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: What to Expect and Do if Stung by an Arizona Bark Scorpion
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’

Truthdig Bazaar
The Yankee Years

The Yankee Years

By Joe Torre and Tom Verducci
$17.79
The Most Dangerous Book

The Most Dangerous Book

$29.95

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig
Email this item Print this item

Live at Truthdig: What Will 2017 Bring?

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

  Donald Trump ringing in the New Year with Joseph “Joey No Socks” Cinque, who, according to CNN, “was convicted in 1989 of criminal possession of stolen art, a felony.” (Screen shot via MSNBC)

For many Americans, 2017 is a year full of uncertainties. What changes will the incoming Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress bring?

This Thursday, at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, the Truthdig team will sit down with guest Bill Blum to take a hard look at the year ahead and share political predictions. Join the discussion by tuning in to our Facebook page for a video live stream of the conversation.

Blum, a longtime Truthdig contributor and a former judge, shared some of his own predictions on the final day of 2016. He anticipates, among other things, the reinvigoration of NSA spying, the dismantling of the Department of Education, the acceleration of global warming and the nomination of “an Antonin Scalia clone to the Supreme Court.”

“You’ll know your president is lying if his lips move,” Blum concludes. “The world will end, or it won’t. I’ll be batting .500 on this one, either way.”

Join us Thursday to delve into the many issues at stake in 2017, and predictions about how politicians and activists will combat (or fail to stand up to) the incoming Trump administration.

Have your own prediction for 2017? Let us know in the comments below. You can also watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 