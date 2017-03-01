Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 1, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Live at Truthdig: What Can We Learn from Standing Rock?

Posted on Mar 1, 2017

  A lone tent at Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannonball, N.D. (Donald Kaufman / Truthdig)

The fight against the Dakota Access pipeline is not over yet.

A federal judge could temporarily halt construction of the pipeline in recognition of the religious rights of indigenous tribes living nearby. And cities around the nation are siding with self-named “water protectors” in North Dakota by divesting millions from Wells Fargo, an investor in the controversial oil pipeline.

Truthdig correspondent Donald Kaufman spent weeks in North Dakota documenting the clash between water protectors and local law enforcement, as well as the massive evacuation of Oceti Sakowin Camp, one of the main encampments for water protectors during the #NoDAPL battle.

Now, with President Trump in office and construction of the pipeline underway, many wonder how water protectors will keep up resistance to the DAPL—and how similar projects around the nation can be stopped.

Kaufman and the Truthdig editorial team will discuss the #NoDAPL movement and the future of indigenous rights and environmental activism in the United States. Tune in to our Facebook page for the live conversation at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 2. Leave questions for Kaufman or the Truthdig team in the comments section below.

Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

