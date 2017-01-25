Live at Truthdig: Analyzing President Trump’s First Few Days—and the Accompanying Protests

The crowd on Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C., during the Women’s March. (Clara Romeo / Truthdig)

President Trump was officially in office for less than 24 hours before millions of people around the world took to the streets to express their commitment to human rights and opposition to many aspects of his expected administration.

The Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches may have made major headlines, but it didn’t stop Trump from putting his signature on numerous executive actions in his first days as president.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, the Truthdig editorial team will come together to break down what Trump has done thus far and discuss what can be expected from his administration and his opposition in the days to come.

How will activists continue to resist the Trump administration, and what concrete steps can people take to uphold immigrant rights, women’s rights and environmental safeguards (to name just a few)? And will Trump be able to follow through on the numerous executive actions he’s signed?

Join us by tuning in to our Facebook page for the live conversation. If you have questions you would like us to address, please leave them in the comments section below.

You can watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles