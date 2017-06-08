Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Live at Truthdig: Capturing the Chaos of the Syrian Civil War

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

(Screen shot via National Geographic)

The violent Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year, has produced over 12 million refugees and created innumerable stories of political and personal turmoil. A new documentary, “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS,” delves into the heart of the conflict and the effect it’s had on the Syrian people. Co-directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sebastian Junger and Emmy-winning producer Nick Quested, the documentary stunned audiences at Sundance with its harrowing footage.

On Friday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. PDT, Truthdig columnist Jordan Riefe and members of the Truthdig team will sit down with Junger to discuss the film. What is the west’s role in the creation of the conflict? What was it like filming in the war-torn region? And is there an end in sight?

Join the conversation by tuning in to Truthdig’s Facebook page on Friday, and leave any questions for Riefe or Junger in the comments below.

Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here, and take a look at the trailer for “Hell on Earth” below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

