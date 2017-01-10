Live at Truthdig: Robert Scheer and William Binney on the Alleged Russian Hack of the 2016 Election

FBI Director James Comey testifying before a Senate committee Tuesday. (Screen shot via CNN)

Whistleblower William Binney will sit down with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer to discuss the recent allegations against Russia. Binney, a former U.S. intelligence official, regularly discusses contemporary surveillance issues.

Binney and Scheer will analyze the claims that Russia hacked into U.S. political servers to manipulate the 2016 election, as well as the newly declassified intelligence report released last week.

Many have argued that the report doesn’t contain adequate sources. James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, said early Tuesday that the report “was based on a mix of human sources, collection of technical data and open-source information,” but that many of the sources would remain classified.

“Senior intelligence and law enforcement officials testified on Tuesday for the first time since the release of the declassified report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election,” The New York Times reports. “They appeared before the Senate committee four days after the findings were described to Mr. Trump. The panel, convened by the Senate Intelligence Committee, included James R. Clapper Jr., the director of national intelligence, and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency and of the military’s Cyber Command. John O. Brennan, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Mr. Comey also testified.”

“Clapper also said there is no evidence that the Russians altered or manipulated the emails and other information they stole during their hacks of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign,” USA Today reports. “Comey said the Russians also tried to hack the Republican National Committee but succeeded only in gaining access to an older server that did not contain current data.”

Tune in to the live conversation with Scheer and Binney on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, streamed onto Truthdig’s Facebook page.

—Posted by Emma Niles