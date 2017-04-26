Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Russian Explanation of the Mass Poisoning in Syria Could Be True
 By Theodore A. Postol
Where Is the Elizabeth Warren of Foreign Policy?
 By Katrina vanden Heuvel / The Washington Post
How Bill Clinton and Barack Obama Laid the Groundwork for Trump’s Immigration Policies
 By Aviva Chomsky / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: What’s It Like Being a Political Cartoonist in the Age of Trump?
When the Word ‘Terrorism’ Is Invoked, Ask Who Benefits (Video)

Animation
Armada of Misinformation (Video)

Arts & Culture
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
The Hunting of the President: The Ten-Year Campaign to Destroy Bill and Hillary Clinton

The Hunting of the President: The Ten-Year Campaign to Destroy Bill and Hillary Clinton

By Joe Conason
$11.66
The Science Delusion

The Science Delusion

By Curtis White
$23.95

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig
Email this item Print this item

Live at Truthdig: What’s It Like Being a Political Cartoonist in the Age of Trump?

Posted on Apr 26, 2017

  “Unwanted Pregnancy” by Mr. Fish. (Mr. Fish / Truthdig)

Saturday will mark the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency. For many Americans, it may feel like he’s been in office much longer—after all, in these 100 days there have already been dozens of massive protests, numerous legal challenges to Trump policies, and several attacks on foreign nations.

In such times, is there any humor to be found in the Trump presidency? Thursday at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT, the Truthdig editorial team will meet with resident political cartoonist Dwayne Booth, who goes by the pen name Mr. Fish, to discuss how his work has changed since Trump took office. Take a look at some of his recent work:


Media Player

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Brainless


Population Explosion

Mr. Fish has also begun providing illustrations for Truthdig’s original columns by Chris Hedges—take a look at those here.

Truthdig sat down with Mr. Fish last September for an episode of Live at Truthdig, when he spoke about the chaotic presidential campaign and its effect on his work.

“To me, you don’t need a comedic interpretation of something that is already very darkly comic and very tragic in a really idiotic way,” he said of Trump’s campaign, “because a cartoonist really wants to get to the bottom of how politics function and why they don’t function, and how they are applied to society.”

Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page for the live conversation, and leave any questions for Mr. Fish or the Truthdig team in the comments below. Watch past episodes of Live at Truthdig here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 