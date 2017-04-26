Live at Truthdig: What’s It Like Being a Political Cartoonist in the Age of Trump?

Saturday will mark the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency. For many Americans, it may feel like he’s been in office much longer—after all, in these 100 days there have already been dozens of massive protests, numerous legal challenges to Trump policies, and several attacks on foreign nations.

In such times, is there any humor to be found in the Trump presidency? Thursday at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT, the Truthdig editorial team will meet with resident political cartoonist Dwayne Booth, who goes by the pen name Mr. Fish, to discuss how his work has changed since Trump took office. Take a look at some of his recent work:

Mr. Fish has also begun providing illustrations for Truthdig’s original columns by Chris Hedges—take a look at those here.

Truthdig sat down with Mr. Fish last September for an episode of Live at Truthdig, when he spoke about the chaotic presidential campaign and its effect on his work.

“To me, you don’t need a comedic interpretation of something that is already very darkly comic and very tragic in a really idiotic way,” he said of Trump’s campaign, “because a cartoonist really wants to get to the bottom of how politics function and why they don’t function, and how they are applied to society.”

Tune in to Truthdig's Facebook page for the live conversation, and leave any questions for Mr. Fish or the Truthdig team in the comments below.

