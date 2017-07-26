Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Amid the Blaring Headlines, Routine Reports of Hate-Fueled Violence
 By Joe Sexton / ProPublica
How to Build a Global Movement to End Mass Killing
 By Medea Benjamin / AlterNet
The Trillion-Dollar ‘National Security’ Budget
 By William D. Hartung / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Justice Department Announces New Funding Rules in Attempt to Crack Down on Sanctuary Cities
Senate GOP, With an Assist From Vice President Pence, Pushes Its Health Care Bill to the Next Round
A Veteran ICE Agent Speaks Out: ‘We Seem to Be Targeting the Most Vulnerable People’
Mexico’s Drug War Is Bloodier and Bloodier

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: Oliver Stone in Conversation with Robert Scheer
U.S. Bill Would Make It a Felony to Support the International Boycott Against Israel (Video)

Animation
Repeal & Whatever (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Brings Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Is Creating an ‘Immersive Theatre Project’
‘Dunkirk’ Avoids Politics and Melodrama to Deliver a Powerful Human Survival Story
 By Allen Barra
The Unwomanly Face of War
 By Elaine Margolin

Truthdig Bazaar
The art museum: Power, money, ethics : a Twentieth Century Fund report

The art museum: Power, money, ethics : a Twentieth Century Fund report

Karl Ernest Meyer
6.09
Stark in the Bronx: A Detective Novel

Stark in the Bronx: A Detective Novel

Saul Landau
9.77

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig
Email this item Print this item

Live at Truthdig: Oliver Stone in Conversation with Robert Scheer

Posted on Jul 26, 2017

  The book cover for “The Putin Interviews.” (Skyhorse Publishing)

“The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director and producer Oliver Stone, and a corresponding book, couldn’t come at a more perfect time. Stone hopes the show and the excerpts of his conversations with Vladimir Putin will help ease tensions between the U.S. and Russia—tensions that are growing every day.

Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer, who wrote the foreword for “The Putin Interviews” transcript, will sit down with Stone to discuss his experience interviewing Putin over several years. The conversation, sponsored by Truthdig and KPFK, is taking place Wednesday, July 26 in Los Angeles (tickets for the event are still available).

A pre-show reception with Stone begins at 6 p.m. PDT. Truthdig will live stream the interview, which will run from 7 p.m. PDT to 9:30 p.m. PDT. Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page to watch the live discussion when it begins.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
—Posted by Emma Niles

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
They Know Everything About You -- A new book by Truthdig Editor Robert Scheer. Order an autographed copy now!

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 