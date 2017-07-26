|
Live at Truthdig: Oliver Stone in Conversation with Robert Scheer
Posted on Jul 26, 2017
“The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director and producer Oliver Stone, and a corresponding book, couldn’t come at a more perfect time. Stone hopes the show and the excerpts of his conversations with Vladimir Putin will help ease tensions between the U.S. and Russia—tensions that are growing every day.
Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer, who wrote the foreword for “The Putin Interviews” transcript, will sit down with Stone to discuss his experience interviewing Putin over several years. The conversation, sponsored by Truthdig and KPFK, is taking place Wednesday, July 26 in Los Angeles (tickets for the event are still available).
A pre-show reception with Stone begins at 6 p.m. PDT. Truthdig will live stream the interview, which will run from 7 p.m. PDT to 9:30 p.m. PDT. Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page to watch the live discussion when it begins.
