Live at Truthdig: How Should We Tell Immigration Stories in the Age of Trump?

Migrahack workshops bring journalists and programmers together to work on immigration and technology issues. (Migrahack / Twitter)

A new wave of immigration reporting has begun now that Donald Trump is in the White House. Although his predecessor, Barack Obama, enacted some of the harshest immigration policies in recent history, Trump has faced a fair share of criticism for his own policies.

Claudia Núñez, an award-winning journalist, has been reporting on immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border for years and will join the Truthdig team to discuss immigration stories in the age of Trump. Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page Thursday at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT for the live conversation.

Núñez currently works as the digital director for Hoy, the Los Angeles Times’ Spanish-language newspaper. She is also the founder of Migrahack, an organization that draws journalists, programmers and community members together to analyze immigration data and explore the stories hidden in the numbers.

“There is a big need for training,” Núñez said recently , “especially on data journalism and the connection between Mexico and the U.S.”

Núñez also serves as the Spanish-language web editor at Human Rights Watch. In 2008, she was named Latina Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. She was a Stanford University John S. Knight journalism fellow in 2012.

As Trump continues to crack down on undocumented communities across the United States, journalists and activists are striving to tell honest stories about immigration. How can we continue to humanize this issue in the age of Trump? Tune in Thursday, and leave any questions for Núñez or the Truthdig team in the comments below.

—Posted by Emma Niles