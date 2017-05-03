Live at Truthdig: How Do Technology Monopolies Undermine Democracy?

Facebook, Google and Amazon are all technology giants utilized by millions of Americans, but along with the benefits of expanding technology comes the destruction of privacy, growth in inequality and ultimately the collapse of democracy.

This is the argument Jonathan Taplin makes in his new book, “Move Fast and Break Things: How Facebook, Google and Amazon Cornered Culture and Undermined Democracy.”

Taplin, a longtime professor and director of the Annenberg Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California, will sit down with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer and his team for a discussion on democracy and privacy in the age of technology monopolies.

Scheer also has a wealth of knowledge on privacy rights being undermined by technology – his most recent book, “They Know Everything About You: How Data-Collecting Corporations and Snooping Government Agencies Are Destroying Democracy,” examines how both the government and big business monitor every aspect of modern American lives.

This conversation is even more crucial in the age of Trump, as the Federal Communications Commission (led by former Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai) and the GOP-led Congress seek to destroy net neutrality through recent legislation.

“The Trump administration’s effort to kill Net Neutrality is part of its ongoing attack on free speech and the First Amendment,” Joseph Torres of the organization Free Press recently argued. “Don’t be mistaken about what’s really going on. The White nationalist Trump administration is further embracing authoritarianism. And that’s why the Trump team wants to destroy free speech and dissent — because they threaten authoritarian governments.”

—Posted by Emma Niles