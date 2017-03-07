Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
March 7, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Live at Truthdig: How Much Does California Value Its Immigrants?

Posted on Mar 7, 2017

  A road sign just north of California’s border with Mexico. (Jonathan McIntosh / CC 2.0)

With Donald Trump in the Oval Office, many Americans see California as a progressive haven.

The state made headlines when Gov. Jerry Brown announced he’d hired Eric Holder, the former attorney general under President Obama, as legal counsel against potential Trump administration policies. And California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, has been outspoken in denouncing many of Trump’s moves.

Now, California officials are scrambling to provide protection for those who may be swept up in the administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigration.

Los Angeles, home to one of the largest populations of undocumented immigrants in the country, has been declared a “sanctuary city” by Mayor Eric Garcetti. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has declared that the LAPD will not assist in immigration enforcement under a 1979 police mandate known as Special Order 40.

Some, however, question whether California is really creating the legal structure needed to protect the undocumented. While it’s easy to adopt the sanctuary city label, critics say, cities like Los Angeles should be taking more concrete steps to resist Trump’s enforcement actions.

Victor Narro, project director of the UCLA Labor Center, will join the Truthdig team Thursday to discuss the legality of sanctuary cities and how Garcetti and the LAPD could expand progressive, pro-immigrant policies. Narro also will shed light on the economic arguments surrounding undocumented immigration and related issues in diverse cities like Los Angeles.

Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page Thursday at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST for the live discussion, and leave your questions for Narro and the Truthdig team in the comments section below.

Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

