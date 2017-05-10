Live at Truthdig: What Does Comey’s Dismissal Mean for Our Democracy?

James Comey was unexpectedly fired by President Trump on Tuesday. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Chief James Comey immediately sparked concern from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Many compared the firing to the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” during Nixon’s administration, and now members of Congress are demanding an independent investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Truthdig editorial team will sit down with contributor and former judge Bill Blum to analyze Comey’s termination. Blum points out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation, signed off on the decision to fire Comey. Who will succeed Comey, and what are the chances of an independent investigation into the 2016 presidential election? Does the public really believe the firing was motivated by Comey’s mishandling of Clinton emails? And haven’t Democrats long advocated for Comey’s dismissal?

Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT for the live conversation. Leave any questions for Blum or the Truthdig team in the comments area below.

Advertisement Square, Site wide

Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here

—Posted by Emma Niles