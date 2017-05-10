Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Sen. McCain Breaks Party Rank, Anti-Environment Bill Falters in Senate
The Le Pen Clan’s Youngest Aspirant Bows Out of Politics
 By Emily Tamkin / Foreign Policy
The American Way of War Is a Budget-Breaker
 By William D. Hartung / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes
FBI Chief James Comey Was Fired Days After Reportedly Seeking Resources for Russia Investigation
Sen. Bernie Sanders Is Criticized for Signing Pro-Israel Senate Letter
French Election: Macron Emerges Victorious; Analysts Weigh In (Live Blog)

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: What Does Comey’s Dismissal Mean for Our Democracy?
Trump Is Embarking on an Orgy of Cruelty for No Good Reason (Video)

Animation
Trump Branded Solutions (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse
Remembering Jean Stein
How Our Worlds Are Decided for Us From Behind the Computational Curtain
 By John Cheney-Lippold
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin

Truthdig Bazaar
Letters to a Young Activist

Letters to a Young Activist

Todd Gitlin
13.49
Modern Brides & Modern Grooms: A Guide to Planning Straight, Gay, and Other Nontraditional Twenty-Fi

Modern Brides & Modern Grooms: A Guide to Planning Straight, Gay, and Other Nontraditional Twenty-Fi

Mark O'Connell
$12.36

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Live at Truthdig: What Does Comey’s Dismissal Mean for Our Democracy?

Posted on May 10, 2017

  James Comey was unexpectedly fired by President Trump on Tuesday. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Chief James Comey immediately sparked concern from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Many compared the firing to the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” during Nixon’s administration, and now members of Congress are demanding an independent investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Truthdig editorial team will sit down with contributor and former judge Bill Blum to analyze Comey’s termination. Blum points out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation, signed off on the decision to fire Comey. Who will succeed Comey, and what are the chances of an independent investigation into the 2016 presidential election? Does the public really believe the firing was motivated by Comey’s mishandling of Clinton emails? And haven’t Democrats long advocated for Comey’s dismissal?

Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT for the live conversation. Leave any questions for Blum or the Truthdig team in the comments area below.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 