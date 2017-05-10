|
|
May 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Live at Truthdig: What Does Comey’s Dismissal Mean for Our Democracy?
Posted on May 10, 2017
President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Chief James Comey immediately sparked concern from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Many compared the firing to the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” during Nixon’s administration, and now members of Congress are demanding an independent investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Truthdig editorial team will sit down with contributor and former judge Bill Blum to analyze Comey’s termination. Blum points out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation, signed off on the decision to fire Comey. Who will succeed Comey, and what are the chances of an independent investigation into the 2016 presidential election? Does the public really believe the firing was motivated by Comey’s mishandling of Clinton emails? And haven’t Democrats long advocated for Comey’s dismissal?
Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT for the live conversation. Leave any questions for Blum or the Truthdig team in the comments area below.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation