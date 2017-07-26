Live at Truthdig: Actor James Cromwell on Citizen-Led Climate Action

James Cromwell chained with a bicycle lock to the entrance of a fracked gas-fired plant under construction in Orange County, N.Y. (Screen shot via YouTube)

Academy Award-nominated actor James Cromwell is on a mission: to stop a fracked gas-fired plant from being built in suburban Orange County, N.Y. Although he was sentenced to jail for his protests against the plant, which is being built by Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), Cromwell is continuing to take part in citizen climate activism.

“We are, all of us, engaged in a struggle, not to protect a way of life, but to protect life itself,” Cromwell said on Democracy Now! earlier this month. “We’re trying to get out the message that this is one instance, but it is happening all around this country and all around the world.”

Cromwell will sit down with Truthdig Deputy Editor Kasia Anderson on Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m. PDT to discuss the protests against the New York plant, which are being led by the advocacy group Protect Orange County, and a similar protest against a plant in Southern California’s Riverside County. He’ll also be answering questions from audience members, so leave any questions for Cromwell in the comments section below.

Activists call CPV “the head of the snake,” as its projects are some of the most egregious in the vanguard of the industry’s bid to rapidly expand fracked gas-fired power plants and infrastructure across the US. CPV’s projects in California and New York seek to make Los Angeles and New York City dependent on fracked gas in direct contradiction of those states’ GHG emissions reduction and air quality goals. CPV manipulated and distorted New York and California state regulatory systems to obtain permits for these fracked gas-fired power plants. It is under investigation and prosecution for paying large bribes to New York officials to advance its Orange County project, which is moving towards completion despite the fact it will raise state GHG emissions by at least 10% and put state emissions reductions goals out of reach. CPV also worked to weaken California air quality standards to obtain permit construction of its Riverside County plant, despite the fact that EPA projected Riverside and San Bernadino Counties would have the worst particulate pollution in the US by 2020, not counting the additional 60 tons of PM 2.5 the CPV Sentinel plant would add annually. In addition to particulate pollution, fracked gas emits large quantities of methane, which is at least 86 times more powerful a warming agent than carbon dioxide, making fracked gas worse for the climate than oil or even coal.

A press release from Protect Orange County explains why the plant would negatively impact the environment:

Protect Orange County links to three ways that citizens can protest the construction of CPV’s plant: They can file public comments with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, sign a petition asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to stop the plant via the water certification process, or participate in an Aug. 10 rally in Albany, N.Y.

The Q&A will be streamed live on Truthdig's Facebook page.

—Posted by Emma Niles