July 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Live at Truthdig: Actor James Cromwell on Citizen-Led Climate Action
Posted on Jul 26, 2017
Academy Award-nominated actor James Cromwell is on a mission: to stop a fracked gas-fired plant from being built in suburban Orange County, N.Y. Although he was sentenced to jail for his protests against the plant, which is being built by Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), Cromwell is continuing to take part in citizen climate activism.
“We are, all of us, engaged in a struggle, not to protect a way of life, but to protect life itself,” Cromwell said on Democracy Now! earlier this month. “We’re trying to get out the message that this is one instance, but it is happening all around this country and all around the world.”
Cromwell will sit down with Truthdig Deputy Editor Kasia Anderson on Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m. PDT to discuss the protests against the New York plant, which are being led by the advocacy group Protect Orange County, and a similar protest against a plant in Southern California’s Riverside County. He’ll also be answering questions from audience members, so leave any questions for Cromwell in the comments section below.
Protect Orange County links to three ways that citizens can protest the construction of CPV’s plant: They can file public comments with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, sign a petition asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to stop the plant via the water certification process, or participate in an Aug. 10 rally in Albany, N.Y.
The Q&A will be streamed live on Truthdig’s Facebook page. Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
