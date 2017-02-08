Top Leaderboard, Site wide
February 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
This Is the Letter MLK’s Widow Wrote on Sessions That the GOP Wouldn’t Let Elizabeth Warren Read

Posted on Feb 8, 2017

The Massachusetts senator wanted to highlight fellow senator Jefferson Sessions’ racism using the words of Correta Scott King ahead of his Wednesday night confirmation vote for the position of attorney general, but was silenced by Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped Warren mid-speech on Tuesday, saying that she had “impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama” by reading statements issued by the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s widow.

That didn’t stop Warren from recording a reading of the letter and broadcasting it on Facebook Live, however.

In Scott King’s letter, written in 1986, the civil rights activist explained why confirming Sessions’ nomination to become a federal judge would “have a devastating effect not only on the judicial system in Alabama, but also on the progress we have made everywhere towards fulfilling [her] husband’s dream.”

Watch Sen. Warren read the letter outside the senate floor below.

The Senate Democrats pulled a second all-nighter on Capitol Hill Tuesday night to show their opposition to Sessions nomination as attorney general after having stayed up all of Monday night to protest Betsy DeVos’ appointment as Secretary of Education.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

