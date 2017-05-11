By Natasha Hakimi

The main media frenzy this week was over the firing of James Comey, former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While the Trump administration has insisted his dismissal was regarding his handling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation in the run up to the 2016 election, many are speculating it had to do with the investigation into the White House’s Russian ties.

What do the late night show hosts have to say about this grand mess, you ask?

Well, Samantha Bee’s show “Full Frontal” returned from a hiatus, introducing Comey’s firing as another “slow-motion clusterfuck of impulsiveness and ineptitude that this White House is famous for.”

Although the former FBI head thought he was being “pranked” when news broke he’d been fired without his knowledge, Stephen Colbert points out he’d actually been “trump’d” in his recent monologue on the “Late Show.”

Trevor Noah recalls an earlier “Daily Show” episode when he compared Donald Trump to African dictators, saying, “Right now even Africans are watching this going ... ‘Wow, Donald Trump does not f**k around, eh?’”

Seth Meyers meanwhile focuses on the frantic media coverage of the incident and highlights one of the best moments in Anderson Cooper’s tenure on CNN as he interviews White House representative and notorious spin doctor Kellyanne Conway.