Late-Night Show Hosts Weigh In on Donald Trump’s First 100 Days (Videos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

By Natasha Hakimi

Remarking that these past few months “sure felt longer,” “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert began his monologue by explaining that “the first 100 days are traditionally a time to reflect on the accomplishments of a president, and Trump hasn’t got a lot of those. He still hasn’t filled his cabinet, he didn’t repeal Obamacare, there are still Muslims.”

Seth Meyers dedicates two segments of his signature “A Closer Look” to the milestone, saying that the president is nearing the 100-day mark with “record-low approval ratings in a White House in constant chaos.”

 

 

On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah tells Trump he can’t just “suddenly say that 100 days is an arbitrary number” after campaigning on a hundred-day plan. “You don’t just get to disregard the number because you don’t like the current results,” Noah says.

“Because if most voters in America got to choose the number they prefer,” he continues as the popular vote stats flash on the screen, “well, you wouldn’t be in the White House, Donald.”

 

 

