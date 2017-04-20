Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Late Night Show Hosts Bid Bill O’Reilly a Not-So-Fond Farewell (Videos)

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

By Natasha Hakimi

The Fox News star is officially off the airwaves, but Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and other late night show hosts are not, and they’ve got a few parting words for “Papa Bear,” as Colbert likes to call him.

Fox News’ statement on the canceling of the “O’Reilly Factor” host said, “By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news.” The “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert agrees, adding, “By moral standards, he was a self-righteous landfill of angry garbage.” Colbert also digs up his former persona, the host of the “Colbert Report,” to say goodbye to the man he owes so much to.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah focuses on all the racist things O’Reilly said over the course of his career—but of course, there were too many to fit in one comedic segment.

 

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers weighed in last week on President Trump’s bizarre defense of O’Reilly’s alleged sexual harassment, the issue that eventually ended the TV personality’s career (though not the TV personality-turned president’s, apparently).

And then there’s this short and “sweet” clip by “Funny or Die” which speaks for itself.

 

 

 

